Jackson Lab celebrates critical role women play in science

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The Jackson Lab held a virtual event Wednesday for an exploration of the unique health issues that women face and a celebration of the critical role that women play in science.

For decades, the Jackson Lab has created opportunities for women in science in Maine, Connecticut and California.

The lab’s virtual event covered much of the work women are doing there today, and acknowledged it’s as important as it’s ever been.

“Right now my lab is predominantly women. And each one of them has a major role to play in the work that we’re doing. And I sort of feel that if you trust people like that, and you tell them this sort of responsibility, and then the kudos that will come with that responsibility. You’re beginning to develop this really positive virtuous cycle. And I don’t think that women necessarily get that kind of training as easily as men,” said Nadia Rosenthal, Jackson Lab.

Rachel Goldfeder says she was always a math kid, and after an internship with the National Genome Research institute, fell in love with the field of biomedical engineering, a field she still works in today.

“There were labs there that were doing genome sequencing. And they had these new technologies that allowed them to sequence whole human genomes in a couple of days. And it was just so cool that they could have one person working in the lab to generate enough data to keep 45 people busy. For weeks and that was just really excited to me,” said Goldfeder, Jackson Lab.

Women in science have faced many of the same issues in male-dominated industries through the decades. While their importance to the growth of the Jackson Lab has never been in question, their place in the world of science has still come a long way.

“It was pretty tough back then. And I am very happy to say I think it’s less tough now and one of the reasons for that is because more and more women are getting into positions of leadership and can actually help those women who are coming up through to feel included and an empowered,” said Rosenthal.

To see the entire two-hour event in full, click the “events” tab on the Jackson Lab Facebook page.

