Glenburn teen recognized for saving mom’s life with shoe lace tourniquet

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Glenburn teen who saved his mom’s life was presented with an award from the Red Cross on Wednesday.

We first introduced you to Cyrus Iarrobino in December.

With the guidance of a Penobscot County dispatcher he was able to make a tourniquet out of a shoe lace after his mom fell and cut her wrist.

Wednesday, in front of all of his John Bapst classmates, he received the American Red Cross Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action.

”It feels really good because it felt good to be there and be that person because I know that if I wasn’t there it would be a completely different story and I’m glad I was there,” said Iarrobino, John Bapst High School junior.

“This extraordinary personal action is for someone who just went outside of their comfort zone, outside of their skills, and outside of their training and did something extraordinary and that’s why we wanted to recognize Cyrus this morning,” said Caroline King, American Red Cross Northern/Eastern Maine.

Iarrobino says it was nice to finally meet the dispatcher who helped him while they waited for an ambulance.

He also received a lifesaving commendation award from the Penobscot Regional Communications Center.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.