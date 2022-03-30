Fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses soon will be available in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - Some people will soon be able to get a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration approved the second vaccine booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna for those 50 years and older as well as those 12 and up with compromised immune systems. The fourth dose must come at least four months after the initial booster.

Dr. James Jarvis from Northern Light Health said the FDA approval for the fourth boosters came faster than he expected. He said since many Americans already have a strong base layer of protection from the initial three vaccine doses, the same urgent emphasis to get the shot is not being placed in this next round.

“If you’re otherwise healthy and you’ve already received your full vaccination series, including a booster shot, you’re still well protected at this point,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis said for older adults and the immunocompromised, the fourth dose offers added protection against infection. He expects Northern Light to have the vaccines available for eligible patients by early next week.

Some clinics in Maine are preparing to offer the doses right away.

The clinic at the former Marshalls store in Sanford will be offering the fourth dose to eligible patients starting Thursday.

“We’re getting very much ahead of the pandemic and this is hopefully an opportunity to kind of round it out,” said Art Cleaves director of York County Emergency Management.

Cleaves said the clinic is well stocked and staffed to handle the new round of patients, contrasting their current preparedness to the limited availability of doses in the first few months of the vaccine rollout.

The Sanford Clinic will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays and is walk-in only.

Information on the Sanford Clinic’s hours can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.