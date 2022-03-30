EAAA holds grand opening for Brewer’s Durgin Center

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning marks the grand opening of a gathering space aimed at enriching the lives of older Mainers.

A large crowd on hand as the Eastern Area Agency on Aging officially opened the Durgin Center.

The Brewer location will offer people educational, cultural and recreational experiences.

It’s named after former EAAA board member Nelson Durgin.

Nelson passed away a few years ago, but his son was there Wednesday morning.

”To be a part of this and to have a facility like this, bear his name, you know, bear my family’s name is incredible,” said Michael Durgin, Nelson’s son.

“As you walk around this space, we hope that you are allowing yourself to be inspired because we don’t yet know everything that is going to happen in this space. And that’s really exciting for us,” said Rebecca Kirk, EAAA executive director.

The Durgin Center opened in a limited capacity last year.

Wednesday marks the beginning of their full offerings.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.