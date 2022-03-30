Divers continue search for missing man in Sebasticook River

CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are continuing their search for a missing man Wednesday.

Police say 36-year-old Justin Howard was last seen Monday afternoon in the Sebasticook River, according to the Clinton Police Department.

Mark Latti with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said Wednesday that members of the Maine Warden Service, State Police and Marine Patrol dive teams are searching the river.

Police say Justin is from the Winslow/Waterville area and was visiting friends on Pleasant Street in Clinton. Witnesses told police that Justin was seen running down Pleasant Street onto Water Street where he entered the Sebasticook River and did not come out.

Justin’s father spoke out on Wednesday.

“I do not know why he did this but he is my son, and I love him, and we are hoping for a positive outcome,” said Gerald Howard, Justin’s father.

Justin was last seen wearing a gray/blue hooded sweatshirt, tan khaki pants, and blue sneakers.

Authorities say there is no indication of foul play.

Anyone with information should contact the Clinton Police Department or the Maine State Police.

