Advertisement

Divers continue search for missing man in Sebasticook River

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are continuing their search for a missing man Wednesday.

Police say 36-year-old Justin Howard was last seen Monday afternoon in the Sebasticook River, according to the Clinton Police Department.

Mark Latti with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said Wednesday that members of the Maine Warden Service, State Police and Marine Patrol dive teams are searching the river.

Police say Justin is from the Winslow/Waterville area and was visiting friends on Pleasant Street in Clinton. Witnesses told police that Justin was seen running down Pleasant Street onto Water Street where he entered the Sebasticook River and did not come out.

Justin’s father spoke out on Wednesday.

“I do not know why he did this but he is my son, and I love him, and we are hoping for a positive outcome,” said Gerald Howard, Justin’s father.

Justin was last seen wearing a gray/blue hooded sweatshirt, tan khaki pants, and blue sneakers.

Authorities say there is no indication of foul play.

Anyone with information should contact the Clinton Police Department or the Maine State Police.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s at the corner of Park Street and North Street.
UPDATE: Police say stand-off in Dover-Foxcroft is no longer active
Fire at the Bluenose Inn in Bar Harbor
Officials determine cause of Bluenose Inn fire
Flagpole of Freedom concept art
Founder of Wreaths Across America unveils plans for world tallest flagpole for Downeast Maine
MDEA agents say they found nearly 3 pounds of fentanyl while executing a search warrant in...
MDEA says fentanyl found in cans of beans in Corinth
Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page stands with a large amount of drugs, guns, and cash that was...
Police seize ‘enough fentanyl to kill 19,000 people’ in massive drug bust

Latest News

Craft Brew Summit returns to Maine for first time since 2020
Craft Brew Summit returns to Maine for first time since 2020
Maine Housing (File)
Housing market continues to skyrocket in Maine
Glenburn girl trying out for school baseball team
Glenburn girl trying out for school baseball team
The medical examiner’s office says 27-year-old Gregory Lasselle died from gunshot wounds. (File)
Death of man involved in February Pittsfield standoff ruled a homicide
Allergy season arrives.
Advice as allergy season arrives