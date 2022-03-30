Clouds Increase Tonight. Scattered Showers & Warmer Conditions On The Way

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mid to high level clouds are already moving into parts of western New England and will begin to stream into parts of Maine during the first half of the night. Clouds will then begin to thicken up. Lows tonight will be much warmer than they have been for the past several nights. Most locations will drop into the 20s & low 30s. Winds will be MUCH lighter.

Changes arrive late Wednesday night into Thursday as a Colorado low will pass to our northwest. This will bring thicker cloud cover by Wednesday night with the chance of a mix of rain/snow on Thursday morning followed by scattered rain showers Thursday afternoon and Friday. A warm front moving through Thursday morning will initially bring a brief wintry mix before changing over to all rain after the front clears. This front will send warmer air streaming into the region and will send highs on Thursday into the 40s and highs on Friday into the upper 40s and low 50s. Scattered rain showers Thursday afternoon will continue on and off into Friday. Rainfall will increase in intensity Thursday night and Friday morning as a cold front moves through. Behind the front, which clears the region by Friday afternoon, temperatures will drop and winds will increase out of the northwest. Rain showers in the mountains could also mix with light snow once the cold front clears. This still does not appear to be a very moisture rich system. Highest rainfall totals will be from the MidCoast region towards Downeast Maine where some spots could see over 0.50″ of rain. Everyone else should expect less than 0.50″ with rainfall totals tapering as you go farther north.

Above seasonable temperatures will stick around through the weekend with highs in the 40s & low 50s. Do be prepared for breezy conditions on Saturday as the low departs the region. Quiet and seasonable conditions will remain into early next week. There are some indications of another low that could move through by the middle part of next week.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a wintry mix arriving late. Lows ranging from the mid 20s to the low 30s. Light & variable wind.

THURSDAY: Brief wintry mix during the morning changing over to scattered rain showers. Highs in the 40s and some low 50s. Breezy during the afternoon. Winds shift out of the south and at times could gust up to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to middle 50s.

SATURDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 40s. Will be breezy at times.

SUNDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

