Advertisement

CDC drops its COVID warning for cruise travel

Restrictions and guidance related to cruises, boosters, travel masks and more are either easing or moving in that direction. (CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have just dropped its risk assessment of cruise travel.

For more than two years now, health officials have been warning people not to go on a cruise.

However, considering where the U.S. is in the pandemic and since COVID-19 cases on cruise ships have been dropping over the past several weeks, the CDC decided to give it the green light.

Of course, this doesn’t mean there’s no risk.

The CDC said it is better to be vaccinated before going on a cruise and you should research how each cruise line handles public health measures.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s at the corner of Park Street and North Street.
UPDATE: Police say stand-off in Dover-Foxcroft is no longer active
MDEA agents say they found nearly 3 pounds of fentanyl while executing a search warrant in...
MDEA says fentanyl found in cans of beans in Corinth
Pictured are (top row from left) Amanda Andrews, Breonna Johnson, Charles Bryant, (bottom row...
6 accused of kidnapping, torturing woman they met online, sheriff says
Maine State Police say they assisted the Lincoln Police Department with a “suspicious...
Two men in custody following possible burglary in Lincoln
Dover-Foxcroft police tell us they responded to a traffic violation on park street around 7...
Two in custody following Dover-Foxcroft standoff

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at a news conference March 31. (Source: POOL/CNN)
COVID-19 asylum limits at US-Mexico border to end May 23
Amazon Labor Union (ALU) members celebrate after an update during the voting results to...
Amazon workers in NYC vote to unionize, a first for company
Mark Frerichs, a Navy veteran and civilian contractor who is believed held by the...
US man abducted in Afghanistan appears in newly posted video
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020....
EXPLAINER: Will Trump or associates be charged for Jan. 6? House committee suggests crimes
Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian killed by the Russian forces over the destroyed...
Ukraine strike on Russian territory reported as talks resume