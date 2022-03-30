Advertisement

Bangor’s Quinn Paradis wins Coach of the Year honor

Paradis credited everyone involved with the program who helped the Rams achieve the No. 2 seed in Class A this winter
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s Quinn Paradis is Maine’s Class A Hockey Association Coach of the Year for the 2021-22 season.

Paradis credited everyone involved with the program who helped the Rams achieve the No. 2 seed...
Paradis credited everyone involved with the program who helped the Rams achieve the No. 2 seed in Class A this winter(WABI)

Paradis credited everyone involved with the program who helped the Rams achieve the No. 2 seed in Class A this winter.

“It feels good. It’s more than a one man show award. It’s a team award with our coaching staff and everyone who helps out with our hockey team. We had a great year this year. It was a lot of fun. It was our largest senior class. There were a bunch of kids playing below them. It was a good effort all the way around with all four classes,” said Paradis.

The Rams fell to Scarborough, 4-2, in the Class A quarterfinals. The Red Storm would go on to win the State Championship with a 2-1 win over Thornton Academy in the final.

Paradis added that he’s excited to see the young talent coming up for the Rams in the future.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s at the corner of Park Street and North Street.
UPDATE: Police say stand-off in Dover-Foxcroft is no longer active
MDEA agents say they found nearly 3 pounds of fentanyl while executing a search warrant in...
MDEA says fentanyl found in cans of beans in Corinth
Pictured are (top row from left) Amanda Andrews, Breonna Johnson, Charles Bryant, (bottom row...
6 accused of kidnapping, torturing woman they met online, sheriff says
Dover-Foxcroft police tell us they responded to a traffic violation on park street around 7...
Two in custody following Dover-Foxcroft standoff
Maine State Police say they assisted the Lincoln Police Department with a “suspicious...
Two men in custody following possible burglary in Lincoln

Latest News

The facility is located between Gold Star Cleaners and FIT Physical Therapy at Old Town Plaza
CrossFit Black Bear offering team fitness environment
The Black Bears’ spring schedule culminates with the team’s Spring Game on Saturday April 23 at...
Maine football opens spring practice
They’ll be joining a highly-touted program that can count NBA players Joel Embiid and RJ...
Cooper and Ace Flagg going to Montverde Academy after winning Class A championship with Nokomis
LaFountain is Winslow’s fourth coach in as many seasons to try to tackle a rebuilding effort
Beth LaFountain takes over as head coach of Winslow varsity baseball