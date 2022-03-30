Bangor’s Quinn Paradis wins Coach of the Year honor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s Quinn Paradis is Maine’s Class A Hockey Association Coach of the Year for the 2021-22 season.

Paradis credited everyone involved with the program who helped the Rams achieve the No. 2 seed in Class A this winter.

“It feels good. It’s more than a one man show award. It’s a team award with our coaching staff and everyone who helps out with our hockey team. We had a great year this year. It was a lot of fun. It was our largest senior class. There were a bunch of kids playing below them. It was a good effort all the way around with all four classes,” said Paradis.

The Rams fell to Scarborough, 4-2, in the Class A quarterfinals. The Red Storm would go on to win the State Championship with a 2-1 win over Thornton Academy in the final.

Paradis added that he’s excited to see the young talent coming up for the Rams in the future.

