Waterville theater showing historical movie on Ukraine

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A theater in Waterville is showing a historical movie on Ukraine for one night only.

Railroad Square Cinema is showing the two-hour documentary “Maidan” Tuesday night.

Maidan gives a look at the civil unrest in the Ukrainian capital’s central square between 2013 and 2014.

The film also documents the progress of the revolution from peaceful rallies to street battles between protestors and riot police.

Vlada Trofimchuk, a Ukrainain student at Colby College, said she hopes people can see the values in her fellow Ukrainians from this movie.

”What I want to see is people seeing why Ukrainians are fighting and why we’re not giving up because this is a question that a lot of people have been asking me and other Ukrainians in general, even our president like, why not surrendering? And I feel like this event is one of the examples of why Ukrainians are not surrender. And so it kind of gives that nice background,” said Trofimchuk.

The movie starts at 7p.m.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test and masking is required at the cinema.

Visit https://www.watervillecreates.org/ for more information.

