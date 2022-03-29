Vision for an Equitable Maine hold press conference in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A network of more than 60 non-profit organizations held a press conference at the State House in Augusta on Tuesday.

The group, Vision for an Equitable Maine, is urging lawmakers to deliver a pandemic recovery to include all Mainers and addresses what they say are systemic inequalities.

Speakers at the conference say this includes housing, health care, tribal sovereignty, and the state’s ability to target inequalities in the future.

The groups spoke about a number of bills and ways lawmakers can help.

The Maine Coalition on Racial Equity says one is a bill that will bring smarter data and analysis capabilities to support equitable policies, public access, and engagement.

”Lawmakers need the best information available so as to inform their decisions around questions of positive or negative racial impact,” said Joby Thoyalil, Maine Coalition of Racial Equality.

“This is a time to take stock and work toward and invest in real reforms. Our actions as a society, as a state, and as individuals can move us closer to our shared vision of justice and equality for all,” said Isreal Mosely, Maine Children’s Alliance.

The group came together in 2020.

You can find more information at visionforequitablemaine.com.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.