TRAFFIC ALERT: Somerset St. from Essex St. to Grove St. in Bangor closed
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Somerset St. from Essex St. to Grove St. is closed due to a water main break.
The Bangor Water District says only a few homes are being impacted and they hope to have the issue resolved Tuesday afternoon.
Please avoid the area if possible.
We will update this story when the road reopens.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.