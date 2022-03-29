Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Somerset St. from Essex St. to Grove St. in Bangor closed

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(WNEM)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Somerset St. from Essex St. to Grove St. is closed due to a water main break.

The Bangor Water District says only a few homes are being impacted and they hope to have the issue resolved Tuesday afternoon.

Please avoid the area if possible.

We will update this story when the road reopens.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for a man who was last seen Monday afternoon in the Sebasticook River,...
Search continues for man in Sebasticook River in Clinton, name released
Melissa Keller
Thorndike woman faces nine charges after police chase ends in crash in Montville
Flagpole of Freedom concept art
Founder of Wreaths Across America unveils plans for world tallest flagpole for Downeast Maine
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
candle
Lincoln man hospitalized after fire dies

Latest News

Police are searching for a man who was last seen Monday afternoon in the Sebasticook River,...
Divers continue search for missing man in Sebasticook River
The FBI said the scam starts when someone contacts you by phone or email pretending to be a...
Consumer Crackdown: Hi-tech scam targets cellphone sim cards
Maine coronavirus statistics as of March 30, 2022
Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations rise slightly
EAAA opens center for older Mainers.
EAAA holds grand opening for Brewer’s Durgin Center
TV5 Sports Movie Madness
TV5 Sports Movie Madness