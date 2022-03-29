Advertisement

State lawmaker is 3rd sitting legislator to die this year

State Rep. Theodore “Ted” Kryzak Jr
State Rep. Theodore “Ted” Kryzak Jr(State of Maine)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ACTON, Maine (AP) — State Rep. Theodore “Ted” Kryzak Jr., a teacher, farmer and town selectman, has died at age 66.

Kryzak, of Acton, was serving his second term in the Maine House when he died on Saturday.

Condolences poured in from the governor and legislative leaders.

The death of the Republican lawmaker was third of a sitting state legislator this year.

Democratic Reps. John Tuttle Jr. of Sanford and Donna Doore of Augusta died in January.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for a man who was last seen Monday afternoon in the Sebasticook River,...
Search continues for man in Sebasticook River in Clinton, name released
Melissa Keller
Thorndike woman faces nine charges after police chase ends in crash in Montville
Flagpole of Freedom concept art
Founder of Wreaths Across America unveils plans for world tallest flagpole for Downeast Maine
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
candle
Lincoln man hospitalized after fire dies

Latest News

Police are searching for a man who was last seen Monday afternoon in the Sebasticook River,...
Divers continue search for missing man in Sebasticook River
The FBI said the scam starts when someone contacts you by phone or email pretending to be a...
Consumer Crackdown: Hi-tech scam targets cellphone sim cards
Maine coronavirus statistics as of March 30, 2022
Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations rise slightly
EAAA opens center for older Mainers.
EAAA holds grand opening for Brewer’s Durgin Center
TV5 Sports Movie Madness
TV5 Sports Movie Madness