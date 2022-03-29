State lawmaker is 3rd sitting legislator to die this year

ACTON, Maine (AP) — State Rep. Theodore “Ted” Kryzak Jr., a teacher, farmer and town selectman, has died at age 66.

Kryzak, of Acton, was serving his second term in the Maine House when he died on Saturday.

Condolences poured in from the governor and legislative leaders.

The death of the Republican lawmaker was third of a sitting state legislator this year.

Democratic Reps. John Tuttle Jr. of Sanford and Donna Doore of Augusta died in January.

