Some Theater Company performing ‘SpongeBob The Musical’ next month

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “Who lives in a pineapple under the sea?” You guessed it, SpongeBob SquarePants! And you don’t have to go all the way to Bikini Bottom to see him.

Some Theatre Company has been putting on productions since 2011, and this spring they will be doing their rendition of “SpongeBob The Musical.”

All your favorite characters are in the musical where they navigate the challenges of saving Bikini Bottom from impending doom. And staying on the positive side isn’t always easy.

“Coming into it I thought that it would be easier than it has been like the character is really upbeat and he finds like the positive side of literally everything,” Brandon Clark, who play SpongeBob.

Logan Bard has many important roles in the show including playing Plankton, Mr. Krab’s evil nemesis, who is married to his computer wife Karen. It just so happens Landon is married to Karen’s actress, Emma Bard, in real life

“A lot of trying to wear all the different hats and balance everything. But it’s been so much fun. We have an amazing cast. Everyone plays their part perfectly. And we have so much love and energy together that I think anyone who comes to see it is going to be amazed and fall in love with the show,” said Bard.

Now, you don’t have to be a kid to enjoy the show. There are lots of great of laughs for all ages and an important life session we all can use.

“It’s kind of seen as a kid only show, but it is for anyone of all ages,” said Clark.

“If you’re a huge fan of the show if you’ve never seen SpongeBob for young or old. It’s just a heartwarming story about friends coming together coming over adversity, even when life is hard and there’s so much coming at you. Always finding that silver lining and the things to boost yourself back up into just find the people who care about you and love you and have them help you get through it and just make every day the best day ever,” said Bard.

SpongeBob The Musical runs April 7-16.

You can purchase tickets online at https://www.stcmaine.org/tickets

