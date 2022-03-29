Search continues for man in Sebasticook River in Clinton, name released

CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - Police are searching for a man who was last seen Monday afternoon in the Sebasticook River, according to the Clinton Police Department.

The man they are searching for is 36-year-old Justin Howard.

Police say Howard is from the Winslow/Waterville area and was visiting friends on Pleasant Street in Clinton. Witnesses told police that Howard was seen running down Pleasant Street onto Water Street where he entered the Sebasticook River and did not come out.

Howard was last seen wearing a gray/blue hooded sweatshirt, tan khaki pants, and blue sneakers.

Authorities say there is no indication of foul play.

Clinton police say the Maine State Police, Maine Warden Service and the Clinton Fire Department have been involved with the search and the Maine Warden Service is leading the search efforts on Tuesday.

Anyone with information should contact the Clinton Police Department or the Maine State Police.

