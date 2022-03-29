Advertisement

Mississippi man sentenced to 124 years after selling fentanyl to 24-year-old, resulting in his death

By Howard Ballou and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A Mississippi man was handed a stiff sentence Monday for drug trafficking that was linked to at least one overdose death.

Carlos Allen received what amounts to a life sentence of 124 years behind bars after he was found guilty earlier this year of selling fentanyl, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of hydrocodone and possession of amphetamine.

Court documents show Allen sold fentanyl to 24-year-old Austin Elliott last year, resulting in Elliott’s overdose death.

Elliott’s parents, Charles and Tina Elliott, were there for Monday morning’s sentencing, WLBT reports.

“Our goal ever since Austin passed away was that Austin would be the last person that Carlos Allen killed. And that happened today. He has a life sentence, basically,” Charles Elliott said.

Immediately after sentencing, Madison and Rankin District Attorney Bubba Bramlett held a press conference saying the reason for Allen’s stiff sentence is, in part, linked to his knowledge that Allen knew the drug was killing people but sold it anyway.

“It can’t bring our son back, our only child,” Tina Elliott said. “I’m grateful that he will never get out and it’s consecutive. It’s 124 years. I’m okay with that. But as far as justice, no.”

Bramlett also mentioned there were five other overdoses in Madison County in February 2022, but he said he was not sure if they were related to Carlos Allen.

