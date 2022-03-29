Advertisement

Mainers gather in Augusta for wreath laying ceremony on National Vietnam War Veterans Day

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Tuesday is Maine’s National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Gov. Janet Mills and fellow Mainers gathered at the Vietnam Memorial in Capital Park in Augusta for a wreath laying ceremony to honor the service of Vietnam Veterans.

The ceremony started with the national anthem and a prayer for the those who lost their lives.

The commissioner of the Department of Defense and veterans including Chief Master Sgt. Ron Roder read the names of several people that lost their lives during the war.

He also encouraged veterans to reach out the VA system in Augusta for assistance.

”For those veterans that never heard it before, and for those who already have, I will say it again, welcome home. We are proud of you. We thank you for your service to our country and to the state of Maine. I encourage all Maine citizens to pause and remember end of the day,” said Roder.

There was a moment of silence in honor of the lives lost.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at the Bluenose Inn in Bar Harbor
Officials determine cause of Bluenose Inn fire
Flagpole of Freedom concept art
Founder of Wreaths Across America unveils plans for world tallest flagpole for Downeast Maine
Melissa Keller
Thorndike woman faces nine charges after police chase ends in crash in Montville
Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page stands with a large amount of drugs, guns, and cash that was...
Police seize ‘enough fentanyl to kill 19,000 people’ in massive drug bust
Police are searching for a man who was last seen Monday afternoon in the Sebasticook River,...
Search continues for man in Sebasticook River in Clinton, name released

Latest News

Maine State House
Maine Senate approves bill to address public safety staffing shortages
Sen. Angus King (File)
Senator Angus King Interviews Maine Veterans for Project with the Library of Congress
Fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses soon will be available in Maine
Waterville Area Habitat for Humanity
Waterville Area Habitat for Humanity promoting ‘ridiculous deals’ on donated carpet
Retired Petty Officer Second Class George McCluskey
Millinocket native, WWII vet celebrates 100th birthday