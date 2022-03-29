Mainers gather in Augusta for wreath laying ceremony on National Vietnam War Veterans Day

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Tuesday is Maine’s National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Gov. Janet Mills and fellow Mainers gathered at the Vietnam Memorial in Capital Park in Augusta for a wreath laying ceremony to honor the service of Vietnam Veterans.

The ceremony started with the national anthem and a prayer for the those who lost their lives.

The commissioner of the Department of Defense and veterans including Chief Master Sgt. Ron Roder read the names of several people that lost their lives during the war.

He also encouraged veterans to reach out the VA system in Augusta for assistance.

”For those veterans that never heard it before, and for those who already have, I will say it again, welcome home. We are proud of you. We thank you for your service to our country and to the state of Maine. I encourage all Maine citizens to pause and remember end of the day,” said Roder.

There was a moment of silence in honor of the lives lost.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.