MaineDOT: Rainfall washes out culvert, closing Richmond roadway

By WMTW
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Maine (WMTW) - A roadway is closed after rainfall caused a culvert to washout on Friday, officials confirmed.

The Maine Department of Transportation said they are accelerating plans to replace the culvert at the Abagadasset River on Alexander Reed Road in Richmond.

The washout has made the road impassable. It will remain closed until a new culvert can be built.

MaineDOT said the culvert was in its work plan for 2023, but construction is now expected to happen during the summer and finish in September.

The estimated $1.2 million project will replace the twin steel culvert pipes with one, 24-foot-wide concrete box culvert.

According to MaineDOT, around 400 vehicles use the closed-down portion of Alexander Reed Road a day. A detour is set up using routes 197 and 201.

