Maine Legislature approves bill to save Maine Veterans’ Homes in Caribou, Machias

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Legislature approved a bill on Tuesday to save Maine Veterans’ Homes in Caribou and Machias.

The vote was unanimous in both the House and the Senate.

Senate President Troy Jackson introduced the bill after learning the CEO and Board of the Maine Veterans’ Homes had decided to close both facilities come spring.

The news became public last month although the Board voted last October.

The bill still faces an enactment vote in the Senate before heading to governor’s desk.

