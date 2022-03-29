Lincoln man hospitalized after fire dies
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man hospitalized after a fire in Lincoln on Monday has passed away.
Eighty-four-year-old Kenneth Coffin of Lincoln died overnight.
He had received a burn from a propane heater.
Authorities say the Lincoln Fire Department and the Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a personal injury fire on Stanhope Mill Road Mondayafternoon.
They say Coffin was working in his garage at the time of the fire.
