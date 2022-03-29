Lincoln man hospitalized after fire dies

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man hospitalized after a fire in Lincoln on Monday has passed away.

Eighty-four-year-old Kenneth Coffin of Lincoln died overnight.

He had received a burn from a propane heater.

Authorities say the Lincoln Fire Department and the Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a personal injury fire on Stanhope Mill Road Mondayafternoon.

They say Coffin was working in his garage at the time of the fire.

