Governor Mills to honor Vietnam War Vets with wreath-laying ceremony

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills announced Monday that she has declared Tuesday, March 29, 2022 National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Maine.

To honor the service of Vietnam veterans, Governor Mills will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Vietnam Memorial in Capitol Park in Augusta.

The Governor will be joined by the Commissioner of the Department of Defense, Veterans and Emergency Management (DVEM), Major General Doug Farnham, and the Director of the Bureau of Veterans’ Services David Richmond.

The Marine Corps League, Central Maine Detachment 810 and the Lewiston/Auburn Veterans Council will host a remembrance tribute to Vietnam War/Vietnam Era veterans at 10 a.m. at the Lewiston Armory. Following the tribute, there will be a wreath-laying at the Vietnam War Memorial in Lewiston Veterans Park.

In Columbia Falls, Morrill Worcester, founder of Wreaths Across America, will unveil Flagpole of Freedom Park.

