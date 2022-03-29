Advertisement

Foo Fighters cancels upcoming tour after death of drummer

Foo Fighters statement
Foo Fighters statement
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Foo Fighters canceled all of their upcoming tour dates, including July 27th in Bangor, following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The band announced the news on its social media pages Tuesday.

Hawkins died Friday while the band was touring South America.

The Maine Savings Amphitheater said refunds will be available at the point of purchase, and all online Ticketmaster orders will be refunded immediately.

Waterfront Concerts wished the band and its family the very best during this tough time.

The band said in the statement, “Let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

