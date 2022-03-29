$5 million expansion underway for Augusta Children’s Center

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - On Tuesday, the groundbreaking ceremony was held to usher in the start of a $5 million expansion for the Children’s Center in Augusta.

The center is a school for young Maine children with special needs and has an annual waitlist of over 100 children.

The goal of the expansion is that when construction is completed in about 10-12 months that waitlist will be a thing of the past.

For BL Lippert, the center was life changing for his family. Especially his son Lincoln.

“Now the kid who cried every day on the way to the Children’s Center for the first year can’t wait to go to school. He bounces up and down the back of my mom’s car when they pull on the road that Lincoln’s school is located on. His outlook on school has done a complete 180 since he started here at the center,” Lippert stated.

Gov. Janet Mills came by the center to offer her support and encouragement for the project.

In a speech the governor noted “Quality early childhood education and specialized support services are critical for the success of our children. Especially those young children with disabilities and that’s why this children’s center is so important.”

Through the capital campaign administrators say they will be able to add critical space and features like specialized classrooms and state-of-the-art treatment technology.

