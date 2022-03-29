Fire at Parsonfield home under investigation

PARSONSFIELD, Maine (WMTW) - A fire at a mobile home in Parsonfield is under investigation, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Officials say the fire started around 2:30 a.m. Pictures from the scene show damage to the structure from the flames.

One person was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries. That person has since been released.

Authorities have not identified the person who was injured.

This story is developing.

