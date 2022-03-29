Advertisement

Fast-warming Gulf of Maine set new record in 2021

Maine Ocean
Maine Ocean(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Gulf of Maine, one of the world’s fastest-warming ocean waters, soared to a new new record for surface temperature.

The Gulf of Maine Research Institute announced Monday that the surface temperature in 2021 was more than 4 degrees Fahrenheit above the long-term average from 1982-2011.

Researchers said the 2021 average was 54.14 degrees Fahrenheit compared to the previous warmest year on record, 53.63 degrees Fahrenheit in 2012.

The warming represents a continuation of a trend.

Researchers say the rate of warming in the Gulf of Maine has been nearly triple that of the world’s oceans since the early 1980s.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at the Bluenose Inn in Bar Harbor
Officials determine cause of Bluenose Inn fire
Flagpole of Freedom concept art
Founder of Wreaths Across America unveils plans for world tallest flagpole for Downeast Maine
Melissa Keller
Thorndike woman faces nine charges after police chase ends in crash in Montville
Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page stands with a large amount of drugs, guns, and cash that was...
Police seize ‘enough fentanyl to kill 19,000 people’ in massive drug bust
Police are searching for a man who was last seen Monday afternoon in the Sebasticook River,...
Search continues for man in Sebasticook River in Clinton, name released

Latest News

Maine State House
Maine Senate approves bill to address public safety staffing shortages
Sen. Angus King (File)
Senator Angus King Interviews Maine Veterans for Project with the Library of Congress
Fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses soon will be available in Maine
Waterville Area Habitat for Humanity
Waterville Area Habitat for Humanity promoting ‘ridiculous deals’ on donated carpet
Retired Petty Officer Second Class George McCluskey
Millinocket native, WWII vet celebrates 100th birthday