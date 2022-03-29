Cold & Breezy Tonight. Improvements By Wednesday Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Breezy conditions will stick around tonight and through the first half of Wednesday. Low moving into the Canadian Maritimes continues to interact with an area of high pressure moving out of the Great Lakes to produce a pressure gradient. Northwest winds overnight will continue to gust up to 30 mph and will linger into the first half of Wednesday before dying down by the afternoon. Skies stay mostly clear tonight with lows that will range from the low teens north to the low 20s along the coast. Wind chill factor will still be in play due to the strong winds. Feels Like Temperatures will range from single digits below zero to the low teens during the night.

High pressure will build in by Wednesday afternoon. A cold & breezy start to the day, but by the afternoon, winds will be much lighter, and highs will reach the upper 30s to the mid 40s. The sunshine will be short lived as mid to high level clouds begin to move in by Wednesday afternoon.

Changes arrive late Wednesday night into Thursday as a Colorado low will pass to our northwest. This will bring thicker cloud cover by Wednesday night with the chance of a mix of rain/snow on Thursday morning followed by scattered rain showers Thursday afternoon and Friday. A warm front moving through Thursday morning will initially bring a brief wintry mix before changing over to all rain after the front clears. This front will send warmer air streaming into the region and will send highs on Thursday into the 40s and highs on Friday into the upper 40s and low 50s. Scattered rain showers Thursday afternoon will continue on and off into Friday. Rainfall will increase in intensity Thursday night and Friday morning as a cold front moves through. Behind the front, which clears the region by Friday afternoon, temperatures will drop and winds will increase out of the northwest. Rain showers in the mountains could also mix with light snow once the cold front clears. This still does not appear to be a very moisture rich system. Right now, most locations look to see less than a ¼” of rainfall.

Above seasonable temperatures will stick around through the weekend with highs in the 40s & low 50s. Do be prepared for breezy conditions on Saturday as the low departs the region. Quiet and seasonable conditions will remain into early next week. There are some indications of another low that could move through by the middle part of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows ranging from the low teens north to the low 20s along the coast. Breezy northwest winds gusting close to 25 mph with continue to send wind chill values into the single digits above and below zero.

WEDNESDAY: Cold & breezy start to the day. Northwest winds in the morning will gust up to 25 mph before dying down by the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

THURSDAY: Brief wintry mix during the morning changing over to scattered rain showers. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to middle 50s.

SATURDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 40s. Will be breezy at times.

SUNDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.