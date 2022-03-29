Chicken captured outside Bangor KFC, sets Facebook aflame

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Following an incident in a the parking lot of a Bangor KFC this morning, authorities have a suspect in custody that’s run “a-fowl” of the law.

It’s a chicken that seems to have flown the coop.

“I mean, chickens are common in the city, but a chicken hanging around the cart corral near KFC is obviously something to be marveled at,” said Lt. Tim Cotton.

Spotted outside the Broadway eatery, authorities originally thought they had a repeat offender on their hands.

“There have been sightings of a chicken in the parking lot. Apparently, someone that goes to the gym in that area sometimes has a hitchhiker from his home in Corinth, so we thought this was the same chicken. I was told by the animal control officer that this is a Rhode Island Red, and the former chicken was a Barred Rock,” said Cotton.

Different chicken. Same crime.

“I think that chicken is riding, riding dirty, and it’s coming down to Bangor obviously still staring in the face of certain death near the local chicken franchise, and then hiding by the carts, but it was standing on one leg. So, that obviously opened up our comments on Facebook,” said Cotton.

Cotton, who runs the Bangor PD Facebook page, asked people to caption the photo, and oh did they.

“So our Facebook comments went out of control today, actually some are very, very funny without being punny. So, there’s a, you know, again, lines from the Shawshank Redemption, and there’s Chicken Little, you know, odes to Chicken Little. There’s Johnny Cash, songs and new lyrics. There’s a plethora of chicken humor,” said Cotton.

While the chicken waits to be reclaimed by its owner, it’s staying at Bangor PD. Like any good house guest, it came with a gift.

“It came here and dropped an egg for us, which is obviously a sign that chicken’s happy. The Duck of Justice has not even complained once,” said Cotton.

Cotton knows that won’t last. At the end of the day, this is the house the duck built.

“Come down here and grab your chicken and take it home. We don’t want it, we don’t want to keep it, cannot be with the duck. And we’d like to see it find its way home, and hopefully it won’t ride to the gym,” said Cotton.

