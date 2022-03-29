Advertisement

California authorities recover 35 stolen luxury cars worth a total of $2.3 million

About 35 stolen luxury cars, with a value of about $2.3 million, were recovered by California...
About 35 stolen luxury cars, with a value of about $2.3 million, were recovered by California authorities.(California Highway Patrol)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Authorities in California recovered 35 luxury cars after a two-month-long investigation into fraudulent purchases of the vehicles from area dealerships. The total value of the cars stolen is estimated to be about $2.3 million.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said they served a warrant in the San Fernando Valley, where investigators recovered the stolen vehicles. The makes of the vehicles stolen include Aston Martin, Bentley, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes Benz and Porsche.

Caption

Along with the recovered vehicles, police arrested one suspect, and seized a firearm and an indoor marijuana grow operation involving 400 plants, according to a Facebook post.

The suspect was not named and no charges were mentioned.

The investigation, which concluded March 24, was conducted by California Highway Patrol Southern Division Special Services Vehicle Theft Unit.

The investigation is ongoing and CHP has asked anyone with information related to this incident to contact them at 323-644-9550.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for a man who was last seen Monday afternoon in the Sebasticook River,...
Search continues for man in Sebasticook River in Clinton, name released
Melissa Keller
Thorndike woman faces nine charges after police chase ends in crash in Montville
Flagpole of Freedom concept art
Founder of Wreaths Across America unveils plans for world tallest flagpole for Downeast Maine
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
candle
Lincoln man hospitalized after fire dies

Latest News

Moscow continued strikes on Ukrainian cities where they vowed to "drastically reduce" activity.
Russia strikes despite de-escalation claims
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine
Zeth Browder was 18 when authorities said he attacked a 79-year-old as she slept in her tent at...
Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping 79-year-old woman when he was 18
The attack on a 73-year-old man was caught on camera.
VIDEO: Man pummels 73-year-old in grocery store parking lot
Back on New Year's Day, McClain Schilling found his 2005 Land Rover parked outside his house...
Man finds U-Haul truck on top of his SUV, insurance company not paying for damages