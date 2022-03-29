Breezy & Chilly This Afternoon, Beautiful Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The breezy and cold weather will continue this afternoon. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures only reaching the 20s to near 30° north and low to mid-30s elsewhere. The wind could gust to around 30 MPH at times which will make it feel much colder. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s at times this afternoon. High pressure will continue to build towards the area tonight, giving us clear to partly cloudy skies for the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop to the teens to low 20s for overnight lows. The pressure gradient will relax some tonight too which will allow the wind to diminish a bit.

High pressure will bring us a beautiful day Wednesday. We’ll see lots of sunshine during the morning with a few high clouds moving in during the afternoon as our next weathermaker approaches. Temperatures on Wednesday will be back to more seasonable levels with highs in the mid-30s to near 40° north and low to mid-40s elsewhere. Clouds will be more prevalent as we head into Thursday. Low pressure approaching the region will give us a chance for a few rain or snow showers during the morning then a few rain showers during the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will be in the 40s. Low pressure will move through the region on Friday giving us cloudy day with rain showers likely. Temperatures will be milder Friday with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Drier and cooler weather will move in as we head into the weekend.

Rest of Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and cold. Highs between 23°-36°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 14°-24°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny during the morning then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. Highs between 37°-47°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A few rain or snow showers possible during the morning then rain showers possible during the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 40s.

