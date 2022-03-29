Belfast school piloting new curriculum to igniting students’ interests

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Fifth graders in Belfast are taking an integrated approach to learning.

With grant funding through the state, the Captain Albert Stevens School is piloting a new curriculum in hopes of igniting students’ interests.

We were there on Tuesday as the class continued their lesson on rainforests.

“We were really looking at a curriculum that integrated science and social studies and language arts because we knew that the research has shown that that is the best way to engage students and to facilitate learning,” said Tamra Wilt, fifth grade teacher.

Fifth graders at the school are participating in a multi-week lesson about biodiversity in the rainforest.

“We’ve learned that the rainforest is the lungs and the heart of the planet, and so, even things that we do way up here in Maine have an impact,” said Wilt.

“We don’t have to go to the rainforests and start striking. We can start by doing small things at home by just carpooling and reducing our carbon footprint or buying sustainable products,” said June Noyes, fifth grade.

While there are no rainforests in Maine, the students say what we do here can have far-reaching impacts.

“It’s not in the future. Climate change will not happen in the future. It’s happening right now, and it affects everyone,” said Eliot Fowler and Avery Adams, fifth graders.

“Recycle and make sure you plant and use dead trees. Reuse and maybe just buy local stuff,” said Ava Gilbert and Chamberlain Coombs, fifth graders.

The students say these lessons make learning fun.

One memorable takeaway was the story of a hummingbird who tried to put out a fire one drop of water at a time while other animals ran away.

“I want to be a hummingbird and succeed and not be those other animals just sitting there watching the hummingbird,” said Alaina Glidden, fifth grade.

BRODY INGRAHM - “We all just need to really try because if we all do little things, it’s gonna all come together and make a difference,” said Brody Ingraham, fifth grade.

“We talk about that this is their planet, and they’re the ones inheriting it, and so, they really need to take over as stewards. It’s really been an incredible experience,” said Wilt.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.