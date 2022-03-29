Bangor City Council votes not to pass shared housing ordinance

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor City Council voted 6-to-0 not to pass an ordinance that would allow for shared housing in more parts of the city.

The Planning Board had previously recommended the ordinance ought not to pass after hearing extensive public comment against it.

The plan would have allowed for boarding houses and bed and breakfasts in eight Bangor districts.

Members of the public and planning board members had cited concern with expanded zoning, safety and reduced parking.

Three councilors who voted “no” to the proposal said they still support the idea with some modification as the Council looks for ways to add affordable housing.

”I understand it can be new, it can be intimidating - at the same time, we have to make changes so that we have housing in this community,” said Councilor Clare Davitt. “We can’t keep pushing back, and saying this won’t work, or not in my neighborhood, because it has to be in our neighborhoods, it has to be in our community.”

“People complain about the unhoused population in Bangor,” said Councilor Dina Yacoubagha. “If we don’t work on creating affordable housing, we will keep on complaining without action. There is action now.”

The Council said it hopes a new ordinance is developed based on public feedback, which included requiring boarding house owners to stay on-site, and drafting separate resolves for boarding houses and bed and breakfasts.

