Advertisement

Bangor City Council votes not to pass shared housing ordinance

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor City Council voted 6-to-0 not to pass an ordinance that would allow for shared housing in more parts of the city.

The Planning Board had previously recommended the ordinance ought not to pass after hearing extensive public comment against it.

The plan would have allowed for boarding houses and bed and breakfasts in eight Bangor districts.

Members of the public and planning board members had cited concern with expanded zoning, safety and reduced parking.

Three councilors who voted “no” to the proposal said they still support the idea with some modification as the Council looks for ways to add affordable housing.

”I understand it can be new, it can be intimidating - at the same time, we have to make changes so that we have housing in this community,” said Councilor Clare Davitt. “We can’t keep pushing back, and saying this won’t work, or not in my neighborhood, because it has to be in our neighborhoods, it has to be in our community.”

“People complain about the unhoused population in Bangor,” said Councilor Dina Yacoubagha. “If we don’t work on creating affordable housing, we will keep on complaining without action. There is action now.”

The Council said it hopes a new ordinance is developed based on public feedback, which included requiring boarding house owners to stay on-site, and drafting separate resolves for boarding houses and bed and breakfasts.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three teens arrested in connection with a disturbing video of assault
Lincoln man hospitalized for burn injuries following garage fire
Hannaford says all impacted products have been removed from store shelves and no injuries or...
Hannaford recalls certain chicken meal kits
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith’s Oscar slap
Potato processing plant employs 138 people.
Maine potato growers expecting hit after Belfast fire

Latest News

Outdoor seating in Bangor - 2021
Bangor City Council changes outdoor seating rates for restaurant owners
Weak earthquake recorded southwest of Deblois Monday night
Weak earthquake recorded southwest of Deblois Monday night
Gas Buddy says the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Maine is now $4.21 cents.
Average price of gas in Maine rises slightly
Eliot Cutler was arrested Friday on child pornography charges.
Maine politicians donate Cutler campaign gifts to charity after arrest