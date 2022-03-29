Advertisement

Bangor City Council changes outdoor seating rates for restaurant owners

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor City Council voted 6-0 Monday night to change the rates and manner in which restaurants pay for outdoor seating.

Restaurants will be able to use up to two parking spaces, at a rate of $500 each.

The order also establishes a $2.78-per-square-foot rate for seating in public spaces, such as sidewalks or West Market Square.

As of March 2019, businesses were charged permitting fees that ranged from $50-$500 for outdoor seating.

The City had allowed outdoor seating in downtown parking spaces in 2021 as a capacity measure during the COVID-19 pandemic .

Some business owners who’d see their rates increase took issue at the meeting, saying City Council had worked with them before.

”We were discussing how are we going to survive, and you guys came up with a solution, and you helped us,” said Nit-Noi Ricker, owner of 2 Feet Brewing. “And now, I feel like quadrupling the price is tough, for 18 weeks.”

The Council said these requirements create a permanent option for outdoor seating, rather than the former permitting process which was established in 2019 and last adjusted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

