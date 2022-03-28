Advertisement

UMaine grad pens memoir based on relationship with father

Ed Crockett holds his first book, "The Ghosts of Walter Crockett."
Ed Crockett holds his first book, "The Ghosts of Walter Crockett."
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A University of Maine graduate is sharing his story from childhood poverty to a position of power in the State House.

TV-5 sat down with Representative Ed Crockett to talk about the motivation behind writing his memoir, “The Ghosts of Walter Crockett.”

“The first line of the obit said, ‘Walter Crockett, the biggest drunk in town,’” said Ed Crockett.

Walter Crockett was an alcoholic. He spent 17 years living on the streets of Portland, estranged from his family.

But by the time of his death in 2012, Walter had been sober for three decades.

“Sadly, a lot of people never got beyond the first line, so they didn’t learn about his second act,” Ed Crockett said.

Walter’s son Ed Crockett went about documenting his father’s life and how it intersected with his own in what would become “The Ghosts of Walter Crockett.”

“He taught me how to forgive. That was hard. But he showed me too, that hope is real so you don’t want to give up on people. Second chances can produce incredible results. Those are certainly some of the gifts that I got out of doing this,” Crockett said.

Around the time Walter walked back into his life, Crockett worked at WABI as the weekend anchor. He was pursing a double major in journalism and broadcasting in Orono.

We asked Crockett what makes him most proud about his story - both in real life and the one that plays out on paper.

“I think the chapter that takes place at the University of Maine,” Crockett answered. “It was incredibly emotional, scary, because I didn’t know what to expect. But he was early in his sobriety and wanted to reunite and reconnect with his son.”

After graduation, Crockett pursued a career in business. He earned an MBA from Boston College.

He’s now president of Maine-based Capt’n Eli’s Soda, while serving as a state representative.

Crockett credits both his mother and father for getting him to where he is today. He hopes this memoir serves as a way to honor his father’s memory, while paying it forward to the recovery community and beyond.

“If my dad’s story can help one person, then it was worth writing and sharing with people,” Crockett said.

“The Ghosts of Walter Crockett” is available at The Briar Patch in Bangor and at select Books-A-Million locations.

You can also purchase it directly from the publisher, Islandport Press out of Yarmouth, or on Amazon.

