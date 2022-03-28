Advertisement

Man dies after car crash on Chebeague Island

(WCAX)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEBEAGUE ISLAND, Maine (WABI) - A man is dead after a crash on Chebeague Island.

It happened just before 8 Sunday night on South Road.

Police say a vehicle driven by a 37-year-old man left the road at a slow rate of speed and stopped in a ditch.

Police say when they arrived, they found the man unconscious inside. He died at the scene.

No name has been released.

The crash remains under investigation by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three teens arrested in connection with a disturbing video of assault
Potato processing plant employs 138 people.
Maine potato growers expecting hit after Belfast fire
According to Hancock County District Attorney Matthew Foster, 75-year-old Eliot Cutler is...
Eliot Cutler released on bond, charged with possession of unlawful sexually explicit material involving minors
The Maine Department of Corrections says 71-year-old Michael Boucher died Sunday at the Maine...
Man who killed West Gardiner teen in 1973 dies in prison
Missing Manchester man found dead Saturday

Latest News

Gas Buddy says the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Maine is now $4.21 cents.
Average price of gas in Maine rises slightly
Eliot Cutler was arrested Friday on child pornography charges.
Maine politicians donate Cutler campaign gifts to charity after arrest
Acadia National Park (File)
Senators want a digital “America the Beautiful” pass
Ed Crockett holds his first book, "The Ghosts of Walter Crockett."
UMaine grad pens memoir based on relationship with father