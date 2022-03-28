Man dies after car crash on Chebeague Island

CHEBEAGUE ISLAND, Maine (WABI) - A man is dead after a crash on Chebeague Island.

It happened just before 8 Sunday night on South Road.

Police say a vehicle driven by a 37-year-old man left the road at a slow rate of speed and stopped in a ditch.

Police say when they arrived, they found the man unconscious inside. He died at the scene.

No name has been released.

The crash remains under investigation by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

