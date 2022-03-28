Maine’s first electric school bus saving MDI High School thousands

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND, Maine (WABI) - Last September, MDI High School added Maine’s first electric school bus to its fleet.

The school purchased the bus through a grant from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection using funds from the Volkswagen Emissions Fraud Settlement.

After six months on the road, the new electric school bus is checking all the boxes.

“It’s a nicer ride, and the students seem to really like it,” said MDI bus driver Andrew Keblinsky. “Every time I come with a different bus, they’re asking, you know, where’s number three? Where’s bus number three?

Originally used to shuttle students back-and-forth from MDI High School to Hancock County Technical Center, the bus now picks up students along the Hancock route, a sixty mile round trip, twice a day.

“We wanted to confirm the range that was advertised for the bus was the range that we were getting, and we did,” MDI High School Principal Matt Haney said. “We’ve saved close to a thousand gallons of diesel fuel just in the six months we’ve been using the bus. It’s exceeded expectations.”

Haney said he’s happy to talk to any school administration considering adding an electric bus to their fleet. Despite the 350-thousand dollar price tag, MDI actually paid less than they would have for a brand new diesel bus. ‘A Climate to Thrive,’ a nonprofit organization focused on energy independence for MDI, assisted the school with the grant application process.

“They’re prohibitively more expensive than a regular bus just to buy outright for now, but there are a lot of grants out there available,” said Haney. “Try to make connections with your local or regional environmental action groups that have those contacts with the grants for clean energy. That’s a great place to start.”

“I never thought I’d be driving an electric school bus because I never thought that we could afford one,” added Keblinsky. “I mean, I didn’t know anything about electric school buses. I’ve been driving diesel buses for ten years. But I’m impressed with this bus, and so are the students, and I think that the students that I take care of, the students that I pick up, deserve the best we got.”

