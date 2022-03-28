Advertisement

Maine politicians donate Cutler campaign gifts to charity after arrest

Eliot Cutler was arrested Friday on child pornography charges.
Eliot Cutler was arrested Friday on child pornography charges.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three Maine politicians who received donations from former gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler are reportedly giving matching funds to charities after his arrest on child pornography charges.

Cutler and his wife each gave the maximum contribution of $3,450 to Governor Mills’ 2022 reelection campaign.

A spokesperson says Mills donated the funds to the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault.

According to data from the Federal Election Commission, Cutler gave $5,000 to Senator Angus King’s 2012 Senate campaign and $359 to U.S. Representative Jared Golden’s 2018 campaign.

According to the Bangor Daily News, Golden donated $1,000 to the Maine Human Trafficking Survivors Fund, while King’s staff is documenting Cutler’s total contributions to his campaigns and plans to donate a matching amount to a Maine charity.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three teens arrested in connection with a disturbing video of assault
Potato processing plant employs 138 people.
Maine potato growers expecting hit after Belfast fire
According to Hancock County District Attorney Matthew Foster, 75-year-old Eliot Cutler is...
Eliot Cutler released on bond, charged with possession of unlawful sexually explicit material involving minors
The Maine Department of Corrections says 71-year-old Michael Boucher died Sunday at the Maine...
Man who killed West Gardiner teen in 1973 dies in prison
Missing Manchester man found dead Saturday

Latest News

Gas Buddy says the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Maine is now $4.21 cents.
Average price of gas in Maine rises slightly
Acadia National Park (File)
Senators want a digital “America the Beautiful” pass
Man dies after car crash on Chebeague Island
Ed Crockett holds his first book, "The Ghosts of Walter Crockett."
UMaine grad pens memoir based on relationship with father