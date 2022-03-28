Maine politicians donate Cutler campaign gifts to charity after arrest

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three Maine politicians who received donations from former gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler are reportedly giving matching funds to charities after his arrest on child pornography charges.

Cutler and his wife each gave the maximum contribution of $3,450 to Governor Mills’ 2022 reelection campaign.

A spokesperson says Mills donated the funds to the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault.

According to data from the Federal Election Commission, Cutler gave $5,000 to Senator Angus King’s 2012 Senate campaign and $359 to U.S. Representative Jared Golden’s 2018 campaign.

According to the Bangor Daily News, Golden donated $1,000 to the Maine Human Trafficking Survivors Fund, while King’s staff is documenting Cutler’s total contributions to his campaigns and plans to donate a matching amount to a Maine charity.

