Lincoln man hospitalized for burn injuries following garage fire

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - An 84-year-old Lincoln man is in the hospital after suffering burn injuries from a propane heater.

Authorities say the Lincoln Fire Department and the Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a personal injury fire on Stanhope Mill Road this afternoon.

They say the man, who has not been named, was working in his garage at the time of the fire.

He was taken to Penobscot Valley Hospital in Lincoln.

We’re told he needs to be transported to Boston, but LifeFlight can’t fly due to weather conditions.

They are looking for other options.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.