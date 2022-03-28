Hollywood Casino to hold job fair

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you or someone you know is in need of employment one Bangor business might be looking to hire.

Thursday night Hollywood Casino is hosting a job fair in its hotel ballroom.

It’s happening from four to seven with no appointment needed.

Positions start at fifteen dollars an hour and up.

They’re looking to fill nearly all positions from culinary, to room attendants, game floor staff, and much more.

Director of Human Resources Kim Jenkins stated, “I you have a positive attitude, and you like to have fun... if you think that you’d love to come in and play games all day and entertain patrons we have the job for you.”

If you can’t make the fair but are still interested in a potential position, the casino’s website has all job listings posted.

