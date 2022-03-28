Advertisement

Hannaford recalls certain chicken meal kits

Hannaford says all impacted products have been removed from store shelves and no injuries or illnesses have been reported.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) - Hannaford is recalling certain ready-to-eat chicken breast meal kits.

The Scarborough-based grocery chain says it was told by supplier Taylor Farms that the products may contain wheat and soy, but the allergens are not listed on the product labels.

The chicken breast meal kits were produced March 19 and March 22, 2022.

The recall is for 11.55 oz. plastic containers of “Hannaford freshly made meal chicken breast” with sell by dates of 03/26/22 through 03/29/22 and lot codes of TFNE078, TFNE079, TFNE080 and TFNE081.

The products have establishment number P-46638 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Hannaford says all impacted products have been removed from store shelves and no injuries or illnesses have been reported.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled products may return it to the store for a full refund.

