Glenburn Chess Team preparing for national competition

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - The Glenburn Chess Team won the 2022 Maine Middle School Chess Championship.

Now, they’re preparing to test their skills at the National Middle School Championship in Grapevine, Texas on April 29-May 1.

The school’s first state championship and nationals trip is giving the group plenty to look forward to as the program grows.

“We’re really excited, all of us really. We’re excited, pumped, and a little nervous. It’s a whole new domain for us. We do really well, and then it just brings more people to the table. It gives them more enthusiasm to come play chess for us,” said Ty McLaughlin, eighth grader.

McLaughlin credited the teams’ learning and memory skills that led to their winning strategies.

You can find the team on Go Fund Me by searching Help send Glenburn Chess Team to Nationals.

