Advertisement

Flu cases rising at unusual time this year

As new COVID-19 case numbers continue to drop in the U.S., cases of the flu are rising, and the increase is coming at an unusual time this year. (Credit: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says flu season typically peaks between December and February, but in many parts of the country, flu activity is now climbing.

”The flu’s not a joke. People still die from the flu,” said Dr. Daniel Bachmann, an emergency room physician at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

The latest numbers from the CDC show flu cases are rising in most places across the U.S. but are still lower than pre-pandemic seasons.

This flu season, the CDC estimates there have been at least 3.1 million flu cases, 31,000 hospitalizations and around 1,800 deaths.

The highest levels of flu recorded right now are in the central and south-central regions of the country, where some schools have had to cancel classes due to the surge of cases.

This comes after a nearly nonexistent flu season last year.

”The COVID virus is a respiratory virus also, so the measures that have been useful and helpful in decreasing transmission of that virus have also played some impact on the influenza virus,” Bachmann said.

He says the rise in cases could be because many of those public health measures, like masking and social distancing, are being relaxed. He says it could also be the natural flow of the virus itself, and he recommends getting a flu shot if you haven’t yet.

You can also help slow the spread if you develop symptoms.

”If you have those symptoms, then try to limit your exposure to other people,” Bachmann said.

You can also lower your risk of getting the flu by washing your hands frequently, not touching your nose and eyes, and by wearing a mask if you have flu symptoms.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three teens arrested in connection with a disturbing video of assault
Potato processing plant employs 138 people.
Maine potato growers expecting hit after Belfast fire
According to Hancock County District Attorney Matthew Foster, 75-year-old Eliot Cutler is...
Eliot Cutler released on bond, charged with possession of unlawful sexually explicit material involving minors
The Maine Department of Corrections says 71-year-old Michael Boucher died Sunday at the Maine...
Man who killed West Gardiner teen in 1973 dies in prison
Missing Manchester man found dead Saturday

Latest News

A man holds fragments of a rocket launched by the Russian forces at night, a rocket crater...
Ukrainians claim to retake ground ahead of latest talks
Quintez Brown, 21, was charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment.
Grand jury indicts suspect in attempted murder of Louisville mayoral candidate
Interstate 81 North near the Minersville exit, Foster Twp., Pa., was the scene of a...
3 killed in 50-vehicle pileup on snowy Pennsylvania highway
Lincoln man hospitalized for burn injuries following garage fire
Cold & Breezy Conditions Continue