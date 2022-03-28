Advertisement

Ex-candidate due in court on child porn charges on May 3

(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT
ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) - A two-time gubernatorial candidate accused of possessing child pornography will make his first court appearance in May.

Officials say Eliot Cutler is scheduled to make either an initial appearance or, if he’s indicted, an arraignment on May 3 in the Hancock County courthouse.

The 75-year-old was arrested Friday at home in Brooklin and was released from jail the following day.

He’s currently charged with four counts of possession of sexually explicit material of a child under 12.

Prosecutors said more charges could be forthcoming.

Cutler’s attorney declined comment.

