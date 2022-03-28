Deputy Luke Gross named Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Fallen Hancock County Deputy Luke Gross has been named this year’s recipient of the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year Award.

Deputy Gross was killed in the line of duty in September when he was hit by a car while responding to a crash in Trenton.

The President of the Chamber’s board of directors, Tom Wheeler, says Luke fit the qualities of the award by going above and beyond his job to make the community a better place.

Deputy Gross will be honored at the Awards Night on May 18th at the Downeast YMCA.

His wife Lauren will accept the award on his behalf.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.