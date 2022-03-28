Advertisement

Deputy Luke Gross named Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year

Deputy Gross was killed in the line of duty in September when he was hit by a car while responding to a crash in Trenton.
Deputy Luke Gross
Deputy Luke Gross(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Fallen Hancock County Deputy Luke Gross has been named this year’s recipient of the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year Award.

Deputy Gross was killed in the line of duty in September when he was hit by a car while responding to a crash in Trenton.

The President of the Chamber’s board of directors, Tom Wheeler, says Luke fit the qualities of the award by going above and beyond his job to make the community a better place.

Deputy Gross will be honored at the Awards Night on May 18th at the Downeast YMCA.

His wife Lauren will accept the award on his behalf.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three teens arrested in connection with a disturbing video of assault
Potato processing plant employs 138 people.
Maine potato growers expecting hit after Belfast fire
According to Hancock County District Attorney Matthew Foster, 75-year-old Eliot Cutler is...
Eliot Cutler released on bond, charged with possession of unlawful sexually explicit material involving minors
The Maine Department of Corrections says 71-year-old Michael Boucher died Sunday at the Maine...
Man who killed West Gardiner teen in 1973 dies in prison
Missing Manchester man found dead Saturday

Latest News

How do people around Bangor feel about Daylight Saving Time?
StoryWalk in Searsport
Searsport library, businesses bring story time for a walk
Gov. Janet Mills took part in a Women in Leadership Panel, hosted by EMCC’s Student Life...
Mills joins ‘Women in Leadership Panel’ at EMCC
Belfast Ice Festival
Belfast Ice Festival kicks off Friday