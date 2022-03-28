Advertisement

Deedra Dapice remembers competing in 2013 Boston Marathon shortly before the event’s bombing

By Ben Barr
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Brewer’s Deedra Dapice finished her first Boston Marathon roughly 20 minutes before the 2013 bombing.

“I was walking with another woman, and we kind of looked at each other when it happened. In Maine, there are plenty of celebrations. When we think about parades and stuff, there are cannons that go off. That’s really what it sounded like. You don’t think an act of terrorism. You could tell that there was something going on because there were some law enforcement people saying ‘we need to move people out of the area,’” said Dapice.

Her loved ones made sure she and her cheering section was safe on the ride home.

“I got lots of phone calls. People were calling asking if I was okay and what happened. My family was not at the finish line, and it’s a darn good thing because they likely would have been much more caught up in it. We had agreed to just meet at a set aside family meeting area,” said Dapice.

Dapice returned to the Pine Tree State happy to be alright.

“Getting back home in the safety of remote Maine was a good feeling,” said Dapice.

Dapice’s cheering section was standing around Mile 16.

She’s been able to return to run the race four more times. Dapice hasn’t committed to running again in 2022. Her latest race came last year.

