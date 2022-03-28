Cold start to the week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After a weekend with spring-like temperatures, Monday and Tuesday are going to feel like winter again. A chilly air mass is sitting over the region to start the work week. Monday highs will only reach the 20s and 30s. Normally highs should be in the mid 40s this time of year.

Light snow showers are expected today. Parts of eastern Maine could see around 1″, otherwise the rest of the region will see less than that. Snow showers will end this evening. Wind speeds will increase Monday evening as the trough of low pressure pushes out and high pressure builds in from the west. Periods of wind gusts over 20 mph are possible. Temperatures tonight will drop into the teens, but the winds will make it feel like the single digits.

It will still be breezy tomorrow as the high continues to move in. Winds speeds will increase slightly and could gusts up to 30 mph. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, but the cool air mass will still be over the region, meaning highs will still only be in the 20s and 30s.

Temperatures begin to improve on Wednesday, and it looks to be one of the better days this week. Highs will return to the 40s and skies will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will continue to warm through Thursday and Friday, but a low pressure system is expected to bring a wintry mix Thursday morning before changing to rain in the afternoon. Rain will stick around through Friday.

TODAY: Cloudy with light snow showers. Highs 22-36°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows 13-25°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 24-36°. Northwest wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Highs 34-44°. Northwest wind 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a wintry mix in the morning then changing over to rain showers. Highs 39-47°. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and rainy. Highs 49-59°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.