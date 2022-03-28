Cold & Breezy Again Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mother Nature is taking some vacation time and Old Man Winter is filling in for her as cold conditions stick around tonight into Tuesday.

Low pressure has moved to the northeast. This continues to spin cloud cover and light snow showers to areas north & east of Bangor. High pressure moving over the Great Lakes continues to interact with the low producing a tight pressure gradient. This has resulted in breezy northwest winds that will continue to gust 25-35 mph tonight through Tuesday. Lows tonight will range from the single digits over the north to close to 20° along the coast. When you factor in the breeze, wind chills values will be in the single digits above and below zero.

More sunshine is expected for Tuesday and the breeze will continue. Highs for most will be in the 30s, but wind chill values will range from the single digits to the 20s. As the high pressure builds in Tuesday night, the pressure gradient will weaken, and the winds will die down.

High pressure will be in control on Wednesday. Sunny skies with highs that will reach the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds will be much lighter.

Changes arrive late Wednesday night into Thursday as a Colorado low will pass to our northwest. This will bring increasing cloud cover by Wednesday night with the chance of a mix of rain/snow on Thursday followed by all rain on Friday. A warm front moving through Thursday morning will initially bring a wintry mix before changing over to all rain after the front clears. This front will send warmer air streaming into the region and will send highs on Thursday into the 40s and highs on Friday into the upper 40s and low 50s. Scattered rain showers will continue into Friday morning before the low departs the region. As of now, this is not a very moisture rich low meaning precipitation totals will be light. Some models have hinted at a secondary low forming to our southwest on Friday, if this occurs, then heavier precipitation should be expected.

Above seasonable temperatures will stick around through the weekend with highs in the 40s & low 50s. Do be prepared for breezy conditions on Saturday as the low departs the region.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with light flurries possible over the east. Lows ranging from the single digits to close to 20°. NW winds gusting near 30 mph will have wind chill values in the single digits above & below zero.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies & still cold as highs will be mostly in the 30s. NW winds will continue to gust 20-30 mph making conditions FEEL colder.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s & low 40s.

THURSDAY: Wintry mix during the morning changing over the rain showers. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to middle 50s.

SATURDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 40s. Will be breezy at times.

SUNDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

