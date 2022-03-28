Bangor Fire trains by the Kenduskeag Stream

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - You may have seen firetrucks along the Kenduskeag Stream in Bangor today.

They were not there for an emergency, but they were preparing in case of one. The Bangor Fire Department was going through some of its standard training exercises.

The focus was on how to properly use equipment relating to water rescues.

For the department, they say it’s important to keep their crew ready for anything.

“The Bangor Fire Department does a great job making sure that everybody’s up to snuff on certain training topics around our jobs. We stay very busy here in the city,” said Lieutenant Chad Bean.

The Bangor Fire Department responds to incidents and rescues on the Penobscot River and the Kenduskeag Stream.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.