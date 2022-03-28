Advertisement

Bangor City Council to vote on outdoor seating rate changes, shared housing ordinance

Bangor City Hall
Bangor City Hall(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor City Council will vote Monday night on a pair of items that have generated significant public interest.

One order would change the way restaurants pay for outdoor seating.

Restaurants would be able to use up to two parking spaces, at a rate of $500 each.

The order also establishes a $2.78-per-square-foot rate for seating in public spaces.

As of March 2019, businesses were charged permitting fees that ranged from $50-$500 for outdoor seating.

The Business and Economic Development Committee voted 3-0 last week that the order ought to pass.

The Council will also vote on a proposal allowing for boarding houses and bed and breakfasts in more areas of the city.

The Planning Board voted 6-1 earlier this month that the ordinance ought not to pass.

The meeting will take place at 7:30 p.m. in-person at City Hall and on Zoom.

