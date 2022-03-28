Advertisement

Amish Community Market in Unity hopes to reopen May 31

The market was destroyed by a fire in January.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
UNITY, Maine (WABI) - The Amish Community Market in Unity is setting a tentative date for when they will reopen.

They’ve spent the last few months rebuilding.

According to their Facebook page, they are planning to reopen May 31st.

They say this is contingent upon getting the rest of the products needed for the store.

