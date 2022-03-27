Advertisement

Work on key Maine-NH bridge to finish ahead of schedule

The Maine Department of Transportation says it plans to complete construction on the Piscataqua...
The Maine Department of Transportation says it plans to complete construction on the Piscataqua River Bridge two months ahead of time
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KITTERY, Maine (AP) - A more than $60 million project to rebuild a bridge that serves as a key entry way into Maine is wrapping up ahead of schedule.

The Maine Department of Transportation says it plans to complete construction on the Piscataqua River Bridge two months ahead of time.

The department says the work should be finished by the end of March.

The state said the project goal is to make safety and mobility improvements. It says the work should preserve the bridge for another half century.

The bridge is at the border of Maine and New Hampshire.

