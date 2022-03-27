Advertisement

UMaine students host dodgeball tourney for vets

Heroes and Hope Dodgeball Tournament
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) -A group of students at UMaine used the game of dodgeball to raise money for our nation’s veterans Sunday.

The Maine Business School Corps with the Army and Naval-Marine ROTC hosted its annual Heroes and Hope Dodgeball Tournament.

A total of 16 teams were in attendance.

The last team standing won five Amazon gift cards.

All proceeds contributed to the Maine Veteran’s Project and Service Dog Strong.

“The money that we’re giving to them. The organization’s are really about preventing suicide in veterans and providing service dogs to veterans who need them. And we just love to be able to do that for them,” said James Shokal, MBS Corps.

“We just want to give back to the veterans who do so much for us. So, raising money for both these programs and organizations really helps them out too,” said Victoria Roman, MBS Corps.

If you missed today’s tournament and want to donate, the MBS Corps Heroes and Hope have a GoFundMe page.

